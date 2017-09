NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People and pooches gathered at Centennial Park Saturday for the 2017 Music City Mutt Strutt 5K Run/Walk.

All proceeds raised benefit the Nashville Humane Association.

News 2’s Paige Hill and Nikki Burdine (and their furry friends) joined in on the fun!

