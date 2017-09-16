TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Susan Niland, TBI Public Information Officer, said no officers were injured, but released few details of the incident reported around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting took place in Harriman, located in Roane County.

Niland says the person injured in the shooting was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The cause of the shooting and patient condition were not released.

