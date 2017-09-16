Phone call takes center stage in trial of Holly Bobo’s accused killer

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A phone call was central to day 6 of testimony today in the murder trial of Zach Adams.

Adams is on trial for Holly Bobo’s death in 2011.

Michael Frizzell with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was on the witness stand Saturday detailing telephone records.

Frizzell laid out maps showing “ping” locations of cell phones – allegedly placing certain suspects and victims in certain places.

Frizzell says these records helped investigators piece together crime scenes and evidence.

“We can get an idea of which side of that tower and we can get a general idea of the geographic location the phone is in, not exact,” said Frizzell.

One of the phone the TBI tracked belonged to Holly Bobo. Frizzell said Bobo’s phone had ‘many’ missed calls right after she disappeared.

The investigation showed cell phone pings were located near the site that Bobo’s remains were found in Yellow Springs.

“So she is not making calls at this time, people are just trying to call her,” asked the prosecution.

“People are trying to get in contact with her and at this point. Her phone is up near Shiloh Road. That’s basically near 641, answered Frizzell.”

The TBI discovered pings placing Jason Autry and Zach Adams near the Tennessee River. Earlier in the trial, Autry testified to being in that area to dispose of Bobo’s body.

Candace Wood, a friend of Bobo’s, was also called to testify Saturday.

“I was looking out the corner of my eye and I could see him on his cell phone,” said Wood. “With a black phone to his ear, looking down, scooting some dirt and looking up at me and Holly.”

Wood talked to police after Bobo went missing. She helped police make a sketch of the man she claims was staring at her and Bobo while at the fair. It’s a sketch Wood claimed resembled Shayne Austin, a man she says she did not know.

Zach Adams is on trial for Bobo’s death in 2011. His trial began Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

His brother Dylan Adams is also accused in the case along with Jason Autry.

The trial is expected to last three weeks with as many as 90 witnesses taking the stand.

