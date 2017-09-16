Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, September 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville hosts plenty of festivals year round but this one is for the dogs, literally.

It’s Nashville Humane’s Dog Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Centennial Park.

One of the best parts of the festival are the demos of different products that make your four legged friend’s life a lot easier.

It’s $5 to get in to the festival that follows the Mutt Strut 5k.

Also Saturday is the Music City Hot Air Balloon Festival at Nissan Stadium.

There is a kid zone, classic car show and the night ends with the hot air balloon glow.

It’s $12 and starts at 4 p.m.

Another festival at Green Hills Park and this one is free!

It starts at 4 p.m. with food and crafts and at sunset there will be an outdoor movie.