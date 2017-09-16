Metro police looking for suspect in Subway robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for the man who walked into a Subway restaurant Friday morning and walked out with the cash drawer.

According to police the man seen in these surveillance photos walked in the store on Bell Road, just south of Donelson, showed a gun to employees, grabbed the cash drawer and walked out.

Another subway was robbed earlier in the week and police say the same person could be responsible for both crimes.

If you recognize the man in these photos please contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers click here or cal (615) 74-CRIME.