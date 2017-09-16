Metro police asking for help to find Twice Daily robber

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for the man seen in these surveillance photos.

They were taken Thursday night at the Twice Daily gas station at Old Hickory Boulevard and I-24 in Madison.

The clerk told police a man came in, mentioned having a gun, and demanded cash.

The register was reportedly open from a prior sale and the assailant reached in and grabbed money.

Police have not said how much was taken.

If you can help police find this man click here or call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

You can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.