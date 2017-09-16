‘Hot Cop Challenge’ continues and this time the ladies nailed it

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Hot mama! Sorry fellas, but these ladies mean serious business.

Coral Springs Police Department posted a photo of their strong women on the force on social media as a “Hot Cop Challenge.”

And, they are totally showing up the boys.

These five fabulous ladies represent many branches of the Coral Springs Police Department including Training Unit, SWAT Team, Strategic Enforcement Team, Road Patrol and Youth Liaison Unit.

Part of the caption reads, “What do they have in common with their male counterparts? They are every bit as capable of protecting and serving this community with the same strength, dedication and compassion.”

You go girls! Thank you for your service.