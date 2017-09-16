Florida Beats Tennessee on Hail Mary 26-20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKRN) – It’s not only a rivalry game but one of the big steps in winning the SEC East. Saturday afternoon #23 Tennessee took that step backwards with a 26-20 loss to #24 Florida.

The Vols haven’t won at Florida since 2003 and that streak will continue as a slow start did not allow any leeway in the final seconds of the game.

It was a career day for John Kelly Jr. as the running back ran for 141 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in receiving with 6 catches for 96 yards.

Quinten Dormady overcame 3 interceptions, finishing with a stat line of 21/39 for 259 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vols from 10 points down in the 4th Quarter to a tie game with under a minute to go.

But it was the Gators who ultimately dealt the final blow as Feleipe Franks unleashed a 63 yard bomb as time expired for a game winning touchdown to Tyrie Cleveland to beat the Vols 26-20.

With the loss, Tennessee drops to 2-1 on the season and 0-1 in SEC play.

The Vols will try to rebound next week as they host UMass at Neyland Stadium.

