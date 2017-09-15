VIDEO: Gator grads invade News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the Vols facing off against the Gators this Saturday, Good Morning Nashville’s weekend anchors are feeling a little outnumbered.

Both Josh Breslow and Morgan Hightower are graduates of the University of Florida.

We sent them to the Nashville Zoo to spend some time with their alligator friends.

They spent some time with Prada, an alligator who has been at the zoo for 10 years.

We’ll check back in with the two after gameday. Vol for Life Nikki Burdine will be ready to rub it in if the Volunteers take the win in the swamp.