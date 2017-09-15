Unclaimed property sets up booth at Tennessee State Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Treasury Department’s Unclaimed Property Division is once again encouraging residents to search for missing money.

Unclaimed Property set up a booth at the Tennessee State Fair this weekend, using iPads to help people search online for money owed to them.

Unclaimed Property is currently holding $819.7 million in unclaimed property still waiting to be returned.

The unclaimed property is money that has been turned over to the state by businesses and organizations who cannot locate the rightful owners.

Fair-goer Michael Taylor stopped by the booth at the fair and realized he is owed about $117 in unclaimed property.

“I’ll take it,” Taylor told News 2. “It’s obviously owed to me. I don’t know what happened.”

As Taylor was filing a claim, Greg Daniel was right next to him learning he is owed about $100.

At a similar event last week in Memphis, a woman was able to claim more than $13,000 that was owed to her.

Gillian Johnson with the Treasury Department said most people don’t even know they are owed money.

“The largest claim we’ve ever paid out was $1.2 million,” said Johnson. “That was to a widow for a stock option she didn’t even know her husband had.”

You can visit ClaimItTN.gov to search for your name and file a claim.