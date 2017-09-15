Trucker brought back to Tenn. to face charges for death of TDOT worker

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A trucker wanted for killing a Tennessee Department of Transportation worker was arrested in Southeast Texas and brought back to Middle Tennessee to face charges on Friday.

Candelario Castillo, 39, said he was sorry and covered his face as two state troopers walked him from the plane to a police cruiser.

Castillo was indicted by a Hickman County grand jury last April, in connection with a fatal wreck in April, 2016 that killed TDOT worker David Younger on Interstate 40.

Younger was killed instantly when Castillo’s big rig truck allegedly smashed into a TDOT crew that was changing a tire on the side of the highway in Hickman County, then drove away.

Younger’s daughter, Sarah Tolentino says it’s been hard without her father.

“Our family has been through a lot in the last year and a half. We have experienced a lot of heartache and sadness,” says Tolentino.

After the horrific wreck, friends and co-workers lined the streets of Nippers Corner to pay their respects. A Google search for his name shows he was the 110th TDOT worker killed on the job.

On Friday, TDOT presented the family with a replica of the highway sign that will be erected where David Younger was killed.

It was also the day they learned of Castillo’s arrest and return to Tennessee. Sarah Tolentino says it gives her family a sense of closure, and sends a message to other drivers.

“It is crazy, people need to slow down and move over, these people have families and they want to go home just like you do.”

Investigators don’t know exactly what caused the fatal wreck, but it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Castillo faces 9 counts of vehicular homicide and aggravated reckless homicide charges. He was booked into the Hickman County jail on a $100,000 bond.