Strong arm robber wanted after snatching cash from Nashville convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police is asking for the public’s help identifying a strong arm robber who snatched money from a convenience store’s cash register.

It happened at the Twice Daily store at Old Hickory Boulevard and Interstate 24 around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release, the robber handed the clerk a note that mentioned a gun and made a money demand.

Police said before the clerk could shut the register from a previous transaction, the robber reached into the cash drawer, grabbed a handful of money and fled.

Anyone with information on the robber’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.