Relief truck in Cookeville needs donations for Irma victims

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Life Church in Putnam County is organizing a donation drive for a truck to send down to Central Florida for Hurricane Irma victims.
The truck is at the Walmart in Cookeville and is expected to leave later this weekend.
Items needed include:
- Water
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Baby formula
- Baby food
- Toilet paper
- All toiletries
- Over the counter medicine
- Band aids
- First aid kits
- New stuffed animals
- New blankets and towels
- Coloring books and crayons
- New in package underwear and socks
- Batteries