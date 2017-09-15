Relief truck in Cookeville needs donations for Irma victims

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Life Church in Putnam County is organizing a donation drive for a truck to send down to Central Florida for Hurricane Irma victims.

The truck is at the Walmart in Cookeville and is expected to leave later this weekend.

Items needed include:

Water

Diapers

Baby wipes

Baby formula

Baby food

Toilet paper

All toiletries

Over the counter medicine

Band aids

First aid kits

New stuffed animals

New blankets and towels

Coloring books and crayons

New in package underwear and socks

Batteries