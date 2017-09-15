Relief truck in Cookeville needs donations for Irma victims

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Life Church in Putnam County is organizing a donation drive for a truck to send down to Central Florida for Hurricane Irma victims.

The truck is at the Walmart in Cookeville and is expected to leave later this weekend.

Items needed include:

  • Water
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Baby formula
  • Baby food
  • Toilet paper
  • All toiletries
  • Over the counter medicine
  • Band aids
  • First aid kits
  • New stuffed animals
  • New blankets and towels
  • Coloring books and crayons
  • New in package underwear and socks
  • Batteries

 

