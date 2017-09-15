Prep Blitz Scores: Sept. 15, 2017

Nashville Christian 42   Jackson Christian 0

Gordonsville 37   Republic 0

Livingston Academy 37   Stone Memorial 0

Watertown 41  Cascade 0

Page 36  Antioch 0

McCallie 28  Ensworth 20

Baylor 42  Pope John Paul II 14

Beech 55  Hunters Lane 7

Upperman 34  Cannon Co. 14

Shelbyville 37  Lincoln Co. 3

Hillsboro 62  Glencliff 7

Eagleville 34  Community 22

Nolensville 41  Lawrence Co. 0

Oakland 43  Riverdale 14

MTCS 46  Ezell-Harding 6

MBA 28  Father Ryan 21

Jackson Co. 28  E. Robertson 14

Columbia Academy 14  Forrest 6

McGavock 29  LaVergne 28

Ravenwood 31 Brentwood 23

Macon Co. 49  Cumberland Co. 13

Independence 34  Franklin 24

Henry Co. 49  Clarksville 27

Collinwood 38  Perry Co. 23

Smyrna 27  Overton 7

Red Boiling Springs 36  Pickett Co. 8

Greenbrier 39  White House-Heritage 21

Trousdale Co. 42  Westmoreland 6

Gallatin 42  Hillwood 6