Preds-themed corn maze to debut at Lucky Ladd Farms

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owners of Lucky Ladd Farms in Rutherford County are paying tribute to the Nashville Predators after the team’s historic Stanley Cup Playoff run in a very corny way.

The farm’s four-acre corn maze pays homage to the team this fall with a Preds themed design.

“Watching the games and the fans during the finals was electrifying. The sense of hometown pride and comradery really inspired us,” said farm owner and maze designer Amy Ladd. “In nine years, this was definitely my favorite corn maze we’ve created to date. It’s all there… a hockey player, Predators logo, the Nashville skyline, a shout-out to Cellblock 303, the Tri-Star, a hockey puck and of course we couldn’t forget the catfish!”

Lucky Ladd is one of the most popular pumpkin patches across Middle Tennessee with a wide array of attractions, including a petting zoo, pony rides, mega slides and a 70-foot jumping pad.

The maze’s grand opening is Sept. 20, and weather permitting, will run Wednesday through Sunday until Oct. 29. Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for kids.