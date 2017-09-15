Motive unknown after mom, 2 children killed in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A day after a woman and her two children were found shot to death inside their Clarksville home, investigators have completed their investigation at the crime scene.

On Friday, police told News 2 a family member made the initial call and when they arrived to the home on Mills Drive, Jordan Hazel was outside in the front yard.

Police said during questioning, Hazel allegedly admitted to killing his wife, Keara and their young children, 9-month-old Jaylynn Hazel and 3-year-old Kayden Hazel, inside their home Thursday.

Police have not yet determined a motive.

“That is a common question. What is the motive? A motive means a reason or a justification. In this case, I don’t know if you can justify killing a 9-month old, a 3-year-old, and a 23-year-old woman,” said police spokesman Jim Knoll.

Neighbors reported hearing screams coming from the house and are still in disbelief.

“Why, why would he kill her – his own babies? It’s not fair to those little babies,” said neighbor Elisa Rocha.

Friends described Keara Hazel as spunky, funny and always smiling, adding she was a friend to everyone.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Jordan Hazel is charged with three counts of homicide.