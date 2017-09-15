Morgan Hightower co-anchors the weekend edition of Good Morning Nashville and reports during the week on News 2.

Before joining the WKRN team in September 2017, Morgan worked as an anchor and reporter in Greensboro, North Carolina. While there, she primarily covered political and investigative stories, tracking tax dollars and holding the powerful accountable.

She’s most passionate about telling the stories of the brave men and women who serve our country. Her most memorable story was covering the 70th anniversary of D-Day. She had the honor of traveling to Bedford, Virginia, in June 2014 with a busload of World War II veterans. Her station’s coverage of that historic day earned an Emmy award.

After graduating from the University of Florida, Morgan began her career in Montgomery, Alabama. There, she was part of a brand new team and played a hand in all areas of the newscast, from shooting and writing her stories, to producing, editing and hosting.

One of the most impactful stories she covered was the deadly tornado outbreak in April 2011. For months, Morgan followed recovery efforts, tracked down lost FEMA payments and told the stories of countless people rebuilding their lives.

Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, Morgan is happy to now call Nashville home.

When not working, she is spending time with her husband and precious baby boy.

Email Morgan

Like Morgan on Facebook

Follow Morgan on Twitter