Meharry Medical School professor shot; Robbery potential motive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say robbery is being considered the potential motive in the shooting of a Meharry Medical School professor Thursday evening.

It happened as Raju Ramasamy arrived to his car parked near the intersection of 24th Avenue North and Alameda Street around 5:30 p.m.

The 62-year-old professor was last listed in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to a release, Ramasamy routinely parked his Kia Sportage in the same area every day and would then walk to the nearby campus.

Anyone with information on the gunman’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.