Man, woman plead guilty in East Nashville couple’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a woman accused of killing an East Nashville couple in 2015 have both pleaded guilty.

Brandon Griswold and his girlfriend, Whitney Gray, were both charged with criminal homicide after Preston Claybrooks Jr. and Alexandra Grubbs were killed inside an apartment at the Howe Garden Apartments in September 2015.

PREVIOUS: Gruesome details emerge in murder of east Nashville couple

Evidence showed an “extremely violent” crime took place inside the apartment and that Claybrooks was killed with a microphone stand, while Grubbs was killed with a hammer. At some point, their throats were slit before their bodies were wrapped in blankets and stuffed in a closet.

Griswold and Gray will serve life in prison.