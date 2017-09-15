Man wanted for robbing Nashville Dollar General, threatening employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a Bordeaux Dollar General Wednesday.

It happened at the location on Clarksville Pike near Ashland City Highway.

Metro police reported the man was buying a package of cookies and when the cashier opened the register, he reached in and grabbed a fist full of cash.

As he walked out of the store, the employee followed behind but stopped when the suspect threatened to shoot her.

He was described as Metro police as being in his 50s and was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.