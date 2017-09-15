Horse-drawn carriage abuse case dismissed for absent witness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The animal abuse-related case against the owner of a horse-drawn carriage company has been dismissed after the key witness failed to appear in court.

A Davidson County judge tossed two citations filed against American Melody Carriage owner Melody Robinson upon learning the person who reported seeing a thin horse working this summer wasn’t present Wednesday.

Metro Animal Care and Control cited Robinson July 19 after seeing a viral photo depicting a thin horse, taken by Preshias Harris. Officers issued citations for overworking an underweight animal and failure to provide vet care for another underweight horse with a foot abscess.

Metro Nashville Department of Law Director Jon Cooper says animal control officers were prepared to testify, but supported the dismissal since Robinson had made significant progress in care.