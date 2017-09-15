Driver expected to survive after fiery crash on I-65 North

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was injured when their car burst into flames in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 North early Friday morning.

It happened near the Rosa L. Parks exit near the I-24 split around 2 a.m.

Metro police said the driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Witnesses told investigators the driver was seen speeding before the crash, according to police.

The ramp was closed until 5 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.