Car crashes into Metro school bus with students on board in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car crashed into the rear of a Metro school bus in Antioch Friday morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of Bell Road near Blue Hole Road around 7:30 a.m.

The bus was headed to AZ Kelly Elementary with at least 20 students on board.

No students were injured. The driver of the vehicle was also uninjured.

Parents responded to the scene of the crash to pick up their children.

A different crash involving a Metro school bus occurred in the Cane Ridge area at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Burkitt Road. No students were on board the bus in that crash and the driver was not injured.

