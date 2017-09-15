Bridgestone announces $1M donation to Red Cross for hurricane relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bridgestone announced on Friday it’s donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to help with hurricane relief efforts.

The money will go toward helping in the aftermath of both hurricanes Harvey and Irma and assisting those residents across Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

The American Red Cross is still accepting donations for hurricane relief. You can donate online, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting 90-999.

