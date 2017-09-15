Assault rifle found in trunk of car at Eagleville School in Rutherford County

A tip led school administrators to the car of a student parked at Eagleville school.

Inside the trunk was an assault rifle that school officials describe as unloaded and unassembled.

The student was arrested and expelled from school immediately, under a zero tolerance policy of the Rutherford County School District.

The district sent a note to parents Friday afternoon saying, “We are sending you this message to address any rumors before they begin and to let you know that we do not take these matters lightly”

Eagleville School on State Route 99, serves a small community in Rutherford County, with students in grades K-12.