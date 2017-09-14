West End Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after employees of the West End Rite Aid were robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

It happened at the location where West End Avenue splits into Elliston Place around 1:45 a.m.

Metro police reported a man walked into the business with a handgun and threatened employees before taking cash and running away.

He was described by Metro police as a light-skinned black man in his early 20s with dreadlocks. He was wearing camouflage print pants, a red ball cap, red hooded sweatshirt and red bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.