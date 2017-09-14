Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey misses practice with injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pro Bowl Titans defensive lineman missed practice for the second straight day Thursday with a sore back.

Head coach Mike Mularkey said he expects Casey to be a limited participant Friday and is not worried about going without him on Sunday.

“No, I think he’ll (play). I can’t predict the future, but I would think he should be ready to play,” said Mularkey.

Both of the Jaguars star cornerbacks, AJ Bouye and Jalen Ramsey missed practice for the second straight day Thursday.

The Titans visit the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville in the first AFC South game of the season for both teams. They have split the season series the last six years in a row.