Tennessee unemployment rate drops to historic low

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Burns Phillips announced Thursday that the Tennessee unemployment rate has dropped.

For the third month in a row, the unemployment dropped, this time to a record low of 3.3 percent.

“To see the unemployment rate decrease nearly every month in 2017 is a positive sign. It shows we are experiencing growth in the state and that the Governor’s programs aimed at spurring that

growth are working,” said Phillips.

The drop in August is the seventh consecutive month Tennessee has seen a decline in the rate.

While Tennessee has seen a decline in its unemployment rate, the national unemployment rate increased from 4.3 to 4.4 percent.

The state marked an historic low unemployment rate in June 2017 at 3.6 percent, which was bested the following month by a 3.4 percent seasonally-adjusted rate.

The August 2017 rate is the lowest statewide rate since the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the statistic in January 1976.

Good news is coming in threes. For the 3rd month in a row, TN’s unemployment rate hit a record low: 3.3% for August. https://t.co/1a6VEIyDUX pic.twitter.com/TtnTvSGWUH — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) September 14, 2017