TSU announces plan for brand new residence halls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University has seen increased enrollment in the past few years, which could sometimes cause housing problems.

The school now has a monumental plan in place to curb that issue.

TSU announced Thursday that it is one step closer to starting a $75,300,000 expansion project that includes brand new residence halls.

According to the Tennessee State University Newsroom, the plan was presented by the Tennessee Board of Regents for TSU’s student modernization program. The project was approved by the State Building Commission.

“Anytime a university can expand its footprint, that is a definite sign of growth,” said TSU President Glenda Glover told the TSU Newsroom. “The additional housing will benefit our students, as well as the entire Tennessee State University family.”

Tennessee Senator Thelma Harper, who is a TSU alumna, released a statement giving her Alma Mater her support.

“Student housing has a big effect on their education,” Harper said. “Across this country, many universities have already tapped into the benefits of ‘live and learn’ dorm environments, which ultimately attracts more students and results in increased enrollment.”

With rising housing costs in Nashville, students may look to move back on campus. This would benefit the University as, according to Cynthia Brooks, TSU Vice President of Business Finance, they plan to repay the debt ceilings with student housing fees.

TSU will look to keep expanding its footprint, with other plans to build brand new Engineering and Health Science buildings.