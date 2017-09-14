Suspect from Nashville incident possibly spotted in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents in the area of Chandler Pointe in Mt. Juliet are asked to lock their doors as a suspect out of Nashville might be nearby.

Mt. Juliet police sent an alert at 6:10 p.m. saying the man—described as Hispanic in black pants and gray hooded sweatshirt—was potentially spotted in the woods between Chandler Pointe and Cobblestone Landing.

The suspect reportedly ran of officers and evaded them. He’s potentially armed.

It’s not yet known why he’s wanted out of Nashville, but residents are asked to lock their doors and stay inside.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.