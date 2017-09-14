Rookie realtor dominates Middle Tennessee real estate market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the way the city of Nashville is growing, more and more people want to take advantage of the booming housing market.

From investing in properties, to developing them or in this case, selling them, one rookie in Nashville is really dominating the Middle Tennessee real estate market.

Maria Creecy is often the most popular person at parties.

“Oh yeah, they’re always asking, where should I buy next? How much do you think I can get for my house?” she told News 2.

She said when she answers the commonly-asked question, “What do you do?” there are plenty of follow-up questions.

“People are either wanting to get into the business, so they are asking me how I did it, or they are wanting to sell or buy,” she explained.

Although Creecy has only been in the business for a couple of years, she has the track record of someone much more seasoned.

In one year, she had 80-plus transactions, including 72 condos at The Park at Melrose.

For perspective, the average number of transactions, according to the National Association of Realtors, is 12. Creecy did nearly seven times that, and her efforts were recognized by the Greater Nashville Realtors when they named her “Rookie of the Year.”

“It was a whirlwind, it happened in two months really,” she recalled.

So how did she do it?

Simply put, she hustled.

“It’s what you make it. The more you hustle, the more you gain. It’s kind of like taking your own destiny in your hands,” she explained.

She was also patient.

Selling real estate can pay off big time, but it doesn’t happen overnight.

“The first two or three months, I did not get a paycheck. You’re out there establishing yourself and meeting clients. It can get tough at times. It’s a lot of saving and planning ahead, but you reap the benefits,” Creecy said.

The current state of Nashville real estate certainly helped her, as did her team and co-agent, Sarah.

Creecy said the market is so hot right now, one of her listings sold without ever actually being listed at all.

“The last home I sold in Murfreesboro, it was off a Facebook post. It’s crazy how eager people are to buy homes. As a Nashville-native, it completely blows my mind.”

So if you’ve got your eye on the Nashville real estate market and you think you may have what it takes, take it from this ‘Rookie of the Year,’ “My motto, I guess, is just to be nice, be kind, customers service to everyone,” she said. “You never know where your business could spread just by your kind words and your patience.”

She added, at the end of the day, loving what you do is important.

“Every day is different, there’s no better feeling than helping someone buy a home.”

Plus, actually seeing the results from all that hard work, never gets old.

“This is my baby, yes,” Creecy said as she looks up at The Park at Melrose Heights. “This will be where it all started, where I learned the majority of everything.”

Creecy said her co-agent, Sarah Robinson, was a huge part of her success, as was her mother who is also a real estate agent.

The Park at Melrose Condos that Creecy sold are located off Nolensville Pike near Wedgewood Houston, which is another growing neighborhood in Nashville.