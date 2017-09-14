Police investigate string of break-ins in Belle Meade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after multiple Belle Meade businesses were broken into early Thursday morning.

At least four businesses in strip malls along Harding Pike were burglarized during the overnight hours.

Sperry’s Restaurant, bike shop Granfondo, Michael Angelo’s Pizza and Papa Murphy’s had their glass front doors broken down.

At least one cash register drawer was taken from one of the businesses.

Metro police are working to determine if the break-ins were related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.