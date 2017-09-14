Police investigate break-in at Antioch church

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was detained by police after he was found inside an Antioch church early Thursday morning.

Metro police were called to St. Ignatius of Antioch on Bell Road around 6 a.m. after the priest received an alert from the security system.

The priest was able to see the man inside the church from security cameras on his phone.

Metro officers entered the church and found a man with a backpack inside.

A bicycle was also seen near the entry way of the chapel.

No additional information was immediately released.