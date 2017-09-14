Nashville realtor offers tips that often result in big financial return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The real estate market right now in Nashville is extremely competitive.

Whether you are looking to buy, sell or stay put there are simple things you can do to boost your home’s property value.

Homeowner Sharon Hanson has lived in her Nashville house since 2014; it was built in the year 1910. While she is tackling big repair projects that historic homes often require, she likes the idea of easy fixes that can boost the value of her property.

“It is fun to work on the house and see your house change and see it look the way you want it to or look better,” said Hanson.

Nashville real estate agent and affiliate broker, Andra Brewer told News 2 making upgrades that boost your home’s value doesn’t have to be a huge chore.

She gave News 2 four easy things a homeowner can do that can result in a big financial return.

The first stop is the yard.

“Landscaping can make your overall curb appeal really maximized. Just trimming back your bushes, keeping them away from the house, keeping them neat and tidy is a world of difference. Landscaping can increase your value a few thousand dollars to $10,000. It depends on how well it’s done and each house,” said Brewer.

The next stop is the home’s front door since it’s the first thing people see when they walk up to your home.

“It really gives it a clean appearance, kind of a ‘wow,’ you pull up, it looks fresh and new,” said Brewer.

Another quick fix that produces a big return, are updated light fixtures throughout the home.

“She put this new little contemporary light in and it makes the whole room brighten up and feel a little fresher,” said Brewer.

For the fourth tip, a new coat of paint can go a long way.

“This would cost $20 to paint this room besides your time, which wouldn’t take but a couple of hours and now this room went from being dingy to a really nice bedroom,” said Brewer.

Two additional tips; experts say the two rooms that benefit most from even small renovations are the kitchen and bathroom.

Replacing old floors, an outdated vanity or old plumbing can guarantee a lot of bang for your buck.

Experts say the same rules apply in the kitchen.