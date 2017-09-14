Metro on pace to see lowest arrest numbers in 10 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are seeing a decline in the amount of adults arrested in Nashville this year.

The number of adults arrested by officers is on pace to be the lowest number in ten years.

In 2016, 68,200 adults were arrested in Nashville. 9,767 of those were felony arrests, 23,210 were misdemeanor arrests, and 35,223 were citation arrests.

As of Sept. 9, 45,478 arrests have been in Nashville this year. In the same time period in 2016, 49,773 adults were arrested and in 2015, 52,376 people had been arrested.

Fewer arrests in the city could be interpreted in different ways. It could mean police are not as successful in making arrests.

Alternatively, it could be an indication that crime is dropping and so there are fewer criminals to be arrested.

Publicly available Metro Police data from the past ten years shows that reports of the most serious offenses committed in Nashville have dropped significantly.

Metro Police track the number of “Part I Offenses” (as defined by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines) reported each year.

Part I Offenses, by definition, include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and auto theft.

In 2007, 42,655 Part 1 offenses were reported to Metro Police. That number has trended lower over the past ten years. In 2016, 32,648 Part 1 offenses were reported to police.

This drop in reported criminal incidents could be a reason why the number of arrests has dropped in Nashville.