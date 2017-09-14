Man dies after being shot in the head in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died Thursday night after being shot in the McFerrin Park neighborhood of East Nashville.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Joseph Avenue around 8:30 p.m. where the victim was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported they say two black men run from the scene and get into a large truck that drove toward Dickerson Pike. They were reportedly armed with a pistol.

One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other a black hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts. Further details weren’t known.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity wasn’t released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.