LIVE: Experts talk Real Estate Wars in 6:30 p.m. town hall meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There may not be a hotter real estate market than Nashville’s right now. Property values have skyrocketed, new construction is everywhere, and small brick bungalows are being torn down and replaced by two tall skinnies.

But it’s not all good news. Rent continues to climb, gentrification has forced long-time residents out, and buying a home has become a race against time.

We have a panel of experts to navigate us through these topics, including Richard Courtney, longtime Nashville realtor, broker, author, and columnist with Patterson Courtney & Associates; Colby Sledge, councilmember from District 17, one of the hottest areas to buy and sell a home; and Dr. Lindsay Dillingham, an associate professor of marketing at Lipscomb University.