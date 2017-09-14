Little Big Town gets star on Music City Walk of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday was a big day for Little Big Town. The group received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

They were inducted by Keith Urban, who they credit for giving them a break when he took them on tour in 2006.

There are now 79 stars on the Walk of Fame, but this one means everything to the members of Little Big Town.

“It takes a long time and a lot of work to get to that place. It was a wonderful journey and it’s still just continuing to get better and better,” the group said.

The Ryman Auditorium’s historic luminaries, Tom Ryan and Lula Naff, also received stars Thursday.