Home used by Rayna James on ‘Nashville’ still on the market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Out in Forest Hills on Page Road, News 2 got a firsthand look at a one-of-a-kind property.

Home to the late Rayna James in the hit show “Nashville,” there’s so much more to the six-acre abode than meets the eye.

“It truly is a grand estate here in Nashville,” said Dennis Johnson, Affiliate Broker with Worth Properties.

Once inside, you find the devil’s in the handcrafted details.

“Hand carved antique columns,” explained Johnson, walking just inside the grand hallway, before gesturing toward the library. “There’s even a fireplace surround around this fireplace in the library, that came from one of Versace’s homes.”

The upstairs features a number of rooms and a third floor outdoor observatory. The home has eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms.

Downstairs, you’ll find a cellar to rival wine country.

“You can feel how the temperature changes once you get in here,” said Johnson. “So again, climate controlled to maintain the different wine varieties that are in here, and it holds 3,000 bottles.”

In the backyard, a pool-cabana combo, along with an adjacent barn for horses.

Avid bicyclists have a direct shot to nearby Percy Warner Park.

“There is a riding trail that literally takes you from the barn, across Page Road, to the Percy Warner private reserve,” Johnson said.

Last but not least, the kitchen, which is prominently featured in the show.

“This is probably the most famous and notable area in [Nashville],” said Johnson. “Many, many family conversations and scenes that have been shot in this location.”

The star power though doesn’t stop with Rayna James.

Throughout the years, several have performed in the home, including Paul Simon, Jerry Lewis, Sheryl Crow, and Brad Paisley.

Stephen Tyler also shot a Skittles commercial in the home, featured during Super Bowl 50.

Though the home doesn’t currently have a listed price, its last price came in at just under $18 million. You, too, can own this piece of Nashville history though, if the price is right.

The home is owned by Sylvia Roberts, who has rented the property out over the years for weddings and other events. It’s also served as the location for nonprofit functions, including Second Harvest Food Bank.

