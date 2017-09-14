High-rise living the newest frontier for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gonzalezes have been dreaming of living in downtown Nashville for years.

“We wanted to move downtown three years ago and it wasn’t a perfect place for us,” Tony Gonzalez told News 2.

Originally relocating from a Memphis high-rise, the couple settled with a home in Hendersonville close to their work. Now that house has sold and the Gonzalezes have gone all in on the 505.

“When 505 became available, it was perfect for us, perfect fit, amenities were great, the location was fantastic,” he said.

While their new home on the 23rd floor isn’t quite ready, the couple committed to Nashville’s new elite high-rise back in January.

“We’ve watched from no windows to windows, and now we have walls, and now we have appliances and so it’s very exciting,” Stacia Gonzalez told News 2.

Their corner unit overlooks the river, Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena and the Gulch. While it is a one of a kind view, the empty-nesters are looking forward to stress free, easy living the most.

“As you mature you, want more simpler things in life, and you want to enjoy those things,” explained Tony.

Their dry cleaning will be taken care of at their door, and their car valet parked.

“We like to go out and eat we like to enjoy ourselves with a couple of glasses of wine, maybe a bottle of wine, have a nice dinner and not worry about driving you know walk home.”

Their pets will also always have someone to care for them with The Dog Spot conveniently located inside the 505.

“It’s a resort in downtown Nashville,” said Tony complete with a salt water pool and cabanas. “With the amenities and the location and just what it had to offer this is where we need to be.”

The Gonzalezes say there is sense of community in high-rise living that cannot be replicated in a typical suburban style community.

“You’re walking to restaurants, your walking to concerts, your walking to games so you end up spending more time together.”

They tell us they’ve already met some of their future neighbors from top tier executives to young professionals.

“It’s a good mix and we like that.”

The couple moves in December. Right now the units are only for rent. The high rise prices haven’t been released yet, but the developer told News 2 the building is the top of the market and the pricing will be as well.