Contest begins Tuesday to win affordable house in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Affordable Housing Resources, Inc. is holding a home contest. If you enter the drawing, you could win one of two homes they are selling for below market value.

One home is in East Nashville and the other in North Nashville. However, the homes aren’t free and you have to qualify for a $150,000 loan.

The goal of the contest is to see how many people enter the drawing to gauge the interest in affordable housing.

“We will use the number to promote and advocate for more affordable housing programs,” said AHR CEO Eddie Latimer. “We’ll use it to advocate to slow down, if not stop the demolition of

current, existing housing because people will know now what is this really costing us.”

Latimer says the drawing also puts everyone on a level playing field. In this case, it doesn’t matter who shows up first or who has the best real estate agent.

“We want to give everyone a fair shot, more people than normal,” he said. “But the bigger goal is find out what is the actual demand for each affordable home that’s built in this city.”

Affordable Housing Resources says they found that there are 134 units in Davidson County for sale under $200,000.

The exact locations of the homes will be revealed in a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. How to enter the drawing will also be available at that time.

AHR says these are two of twenty-four homes they plan to sell at an attainable price.