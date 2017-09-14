Celebration of life to be held for Troy Gentry at Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A celebration of the life of country music star Troy Gentry will be held Thursday at the Grand Ole Opry.

Thousands of Montgomery Gentry fans are expected to pack the Grand Ole Opry house to remember Gentry, 50, after he was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey last week.

The ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m.

PHOTOS: Troy Gentry

The crash occurred hours before they were due to perform at a resort housed at the airport, and the NTSB report said Gentry had taken the flight for pleasure before the show.

The pilot, James Evan Robinson, reported shortly after takeoff Friday that the aircraft was experiencing mechanical problems.

After discussing the issue with experts on the ground, Robinson decided to stop the engine and perform an autorotation — a familiar procedure he had performed numerous times in the past — that would glide the helicopter down to a runway at the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The helicopter, though, soon went down and crashed in a wooded area near the airport.

Members of the band including the other half of the duo, Eddie Montgomery, were at the airport when the crash occurred.

Gentry was born in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met Montgomery and they formed an act based off their surnames.

Montgomery Gentry had success on the country charts and country radio in the 2000s, scoring No. 1 hits with “Roll With Me,” ″Back When I Knew It All,” ″Lucky Man,” ″Something to Be Proud Of” and “If You Ever Stop Loving Me.” Some of the songs even cracked the Top 40 on the pop charts.

The band mixed country music with Southern rock. It was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009. It released its debut album, “Tattoos & Scars,” in 1999.

Montgomery Gentry were on tour and getting ready to release new music next year for the band’s 20th anniversary.

Gentry is survived by his wife, Angie, and daughters Taylor and Kaylee.

Following the ceremony, a private internment will be held for the family.