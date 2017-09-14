Businesses pick up the pieces after more smash-and-grab burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Businesses across Nashville are cleaning up after a rash of burglaries across town.

Dustin Davis, Manager of Whitt’s BBQ on Lebanon Pike, told News 2 when he walked in to open the restaurant early Thursday morning he was shocked.

“I just kind of froze for a second. It was kind of a surreal moment,” said Davis.

Thieves smashed in the glass door of the business.

“There was glass shattered that reached all the way to the wall back there. We whipped down the bottles, everything because there was glass all the way to the curve,” he said.

When he went to inspect the back of the restaurant, Davis said it looked like somebody took a crow bar to the safe.

“Our owner counted, and he counted at least 28 to 30 whacks on there for whatever they were using. They knocked the handle off, the knob we used to get into the safe off, but it is bolted to

the ground so they weren’t able to get in anything at all,” he said.

Davis had the restaurant cleaned up and opened by the midmorning.

However, down the street, restaurant manager Ling Wang wasn’t so lucky. Her restaurant was also hit.

“They broke my entire register this time, totally. They didn’t get many coins, they just get all the bills and stuff and they got my IPad. It is unbelievable, it’s crazy,” said Wang.

The thieves also broke into Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s, and Baskin Robbins on Lebanon Pike.

Police believe this rash of smash-and-grabs are related.

