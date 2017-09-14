Antioch man arrested for October Woods burglaries

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – An Antioch was arrested Wednesday on charges in home burglaries that took place in the October Woods area of Antioch.

Redeer Ramazan is charged with aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, assaulting an officer, and other charges for drugs and evading police in the case.

According to police, officers were in the October Woods area looking for a black Toyota Camry stolen from a home on June 30. The car was also connected to several other home burglaries in the area.

Police say an officer saw the Camry pull into a driveway of a home on Hurley Court. When another officer approached the car, Ramazan allegedly jumped out and took off.

Officers say they chased the 24-year-old through the neighborhood and across Old Hickory Blvd. When one officer caught up to him, Ramazan is accused of shoving him and causing the officer to fracture his ankle.

Ramazan was eventually captured and arrested. Police say they found an assault-type rifle, a pistol, bags of jewelry and jewelry boxes in the stolen Toyota Camry.

The 24-year-old is being held on $80,000 bond on the newest charges. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond related to a previous home burglary indictment.