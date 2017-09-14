A look inside Nashville’s tallest residential building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s new elite high-rise, the 505 is a vision Tony Giarratana has dreamed of for decades.

“We originally bought the site in July of 1993 so we have a long view,” he laughed.

Construction on the 505 began nearly two years ago.

“We are going to wrap up to level 16 this month and start moving people in in October,” Giarratana explained.

It’s best described as two vertically integrated communities, with a low-rise and a high-rise.

The low-rise goes up to level 29 and offers 330 apartment from studios to two bedrooms and each one offering top of the line touches.

From the kitchen to a stacked washer, dryer each unit contains all major appliances.

“All of the units enjoy the same quality of cabinetry and finishes and appliances, all soft close cabinets,” said Giarratana.

Rent starts at $1,500 a month.

RELATED: New sculpture approved for Nashville’s tallest residential building

As we move up to the high rise, the penthouses offer the best of the best views of downtown Nashville with glass windows stretching high into the sky.

The four penthouses offer a family room, fire place, living room, kitchen, his and her bathrooms, a guest bedroom downstairs and a master upstairs.

“Thats master bedroom has a little study that overlooks the living room,” said Giarratana.

The high rise has its own separate lobby catering to 193 units.

“From a residential perspective, we are 50 more floors than anything else in the state.”

The amenities are what really set the building apart. There is a level exclusive to the high rise with a private gym, party room with a kitchen, a grand piano that plays on its own and a wine cellar that boast a touch of Tuscany Italy.

“We made the entire room the cooling chamber,” explained Giarratana.

From Italy to Arabia, the massive 3/4 acre outdoor amenity deck is for all of the residents.

“With a spectacular pool, sun shelf, Lawrence of Arabia style cabanas, a full sized regulation size tennis court, regulation size pickle ball court, regulation size bocce ball court, an immense dog run.,” he said.

The Dog Spot will even have a home inside the building, offering doggy daycare and grooming.

“It’s really unlike anything else that’s ever been done in the city,” Giarratana boast. “In addition to whats offered inside the building, this building affords our residence to walk to professional football, professional hockey, minor league baseball, Broadway theater, the Ryman Auditorium and shows at the Bridgestone Arena.”

505 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The view from 505 (Photo: WKRN) The view from 505 (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: 505) (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: 505) (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: 505) (Courtesy: developer Tony Giarratana) (Courtesy: 505 Nashville) Tony Giarratana (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) The view from 505 (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: 505)