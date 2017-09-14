8-year-old Murfreesboro boy gets to be police chief for a day

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 8-year-old Murfreesboro boy got the chance of a lifetime Thursday.

Bryson Cook, a Scales Elementary School student, got the chance to be Chief of Murfreesboro police for a day. It was a welcome distraction from what police officers face every day.

“Chief, I’m going to pin you Chief for the day okay,” Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr said as he pinned the badge on Bryson.

Bryson’s mother, Laura Cook, won the Cop for a Day auction bid at a Relay For Life event.

“We actually walked in remembrance of our Uncle Fuzzy,” she said. “It’s actually Clarence Napier. So we’ve been walking for him this past year because he passed away.”

Cook already knows what he wants to do when he grows up.

“Be a police chief, because it’s fun,” said Cook.

It was a dream that came true and Bryson will be the envy of his friends.