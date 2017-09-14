2 children, woman found dead inside Clarksville home

CLARKSIVLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a woman and two children were found dead inside a Clarksville home late Thursday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Mille Drive just before 11 a.m.

According to police, upon their arrival they found the woman and the children deceased. Police said it appears they were shot.

A suspect was detained at the scene and is being interviewed by police.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

