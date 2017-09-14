19-year-old found shot inside Madison home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a Madison home Wednesday night.

It happened at a home in the 3000 block of Barbara Lynn Way around 10:15 p.m.

Metro police said arriving officers found a 19-year-old lying in the living room of the home with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots fired from an unknown vehicle outside the residence.

Multiple shell casings were found in the street in addition to bullet holes inside the home.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.