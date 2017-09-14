11 more mosquito batches test positive for West Nile in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eleven more batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Nashville.

The Metro Health Department reports the batches were trapped in Antioch, near the intersection of Edge O Lake and Murfreesboro Pike, in Bordeaux near the intersection of Kings Lane and Clarksville highway, in Donelson close to Lebanon Road and McGavock Pike, in North Nashville near the Buchanan Street and 12th Avenue North intersection, Priest Lake, near the intersection of Anderson and Smith Spring roads and the Waverly-Belmont area near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and Acklen Avenue.

The Health Department’s Pest Management staff will continue to monitor standing water in all areas of Davidson County looking for mosquito larvae.

Staff will apply a granular larvicide to any areas where mosquito larvae are present.

Staff began trapping mosquitoes in all parts of Davidson County the first week in May.

One human case of West Nile was reported in Davidson County in August.