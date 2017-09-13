With summer fading, trees will soon start to change colors for fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With summer fading away and cool, crisp weather on the way, trees will start to change to their beautiful annual tapestry of autumn color.

Indications are that this year’s color will be fantastic after a good mix of rain and sunshine this summer.

The tricky part about going out to view the leaves is picking the right time for peak color. Too early and the leaves may have not all changed and too late the leaves may have turned brown or fallen off the trees.

There is already some color showing up in the high elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains with peak there expected in less than a month, around October 1, while lower elevations in the Smokies about a week later.

For the Cumberland Plateau, expect peak color in mid-October with the rest of Middle Tennessee reaching peak toward the end of the month.

Here’s a look at different tree’s and their typical colors:

Tulip Poplar: Golden Yellow

Birch: Yellow

Black Cherry: Yellow

Dogwood: Deep Red

Sourwood: Red

Shining Sumac: Red

Hickories: Golden-Bronze

Oaks: Red, Brown or Russet

Sugar Maple: Orange-Red

Black Maple: Glowing Yellow

Red Maple: Bright Scarlet or Orange